Detroit – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a stabbing downtown.

At 1:40 a.m. Sept. 23, a male suspect began fighting with several patrons of a business on the 300 block of Monroe.

During the fight, the male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed a 32-year-old male victim. The victim suffered nonfatal injuries and the male suspect fled the scene, police said in a release.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5361, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or leave an anonymous tip on the Detroit Police app, DPD Connect.

