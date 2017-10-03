Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 19-year-old man was found face down and fatally shot on a lawn on Detroit's west side late Monday night, police said.

Detroit police received a call around 11 p.m., said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The 911 caller reported hearing the sound of gunfire, then looked outside and saw a man, face down on a lawn. Police responded to the 7500 block of Archdale, which is north of West Warren and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Another man, believed to be the suspect in the shooting, was seen running south on Archdale, away from the scene. Police describe him as a black male, 6-foot-1-inch tall, 180 pounds, with a slim build. He wore a black-and-white hoodie, dark pants, and carried a handgun.

The victim was dead by the time medics arrived, Freeman said.

