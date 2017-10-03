The 59-year-old woman woke up when she felt a hand on her leg, only to find a man standing over her in the bedroom of her Midtown home, partially nude. Now, police are on the lookout for that man.

The break-in took place, police say, about 5 a.m. on the 4600 block of St. Antoine, which is south of East Warren and west of Interstate 75, on the east side of Midtown.

Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman says police believe the suspect, described as a black man, 5-foot-7-inches tall, a bald head and a heavy build, broke into the home through a window before making his way to the woman's bedroom.

While there, he stood over the woman and touched her leg. When the woman woke up, he fled.

