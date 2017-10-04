Interstate 75 at Junction Street in Southwest Detroit will be closed Wednesday for a bridge to be demolished, state officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the freeway will be closed until Friday.

A semi-truck crashed into the Junction Street bridge over I-75 on Tuesday. Inspectors determined the bridge has to be removed and replaced.

Northbound I-75 will be closed at Livernois Avenue and southbound is closed between Springwells and Northline Road for another project.

Motorists will be able to use east Fort Street as a detour for northbound I-75, officials said. Drivers heading south are advised to avoid the freeway and use westbound I-96 as a detour.

