A 72-year-old Detroit man is under investigation after a crack pipe was allegedly found in his vehicle, which had been involved in a single-car crash in Midtown, police said.

Wayne State University Police Department handled the call, which came in about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the man's silver Chevy Malibu hit a pole in a single-car crash.

Witnesses saw the man driving out of the alley, onto John R., "driving erratically" before hitting the pole. The man was able to drive a distance further before stopping just south of East Palmer, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The Malibu suffered "heavy front-end damage," Moreno said.

The driver didn't fare much better. Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt, whose department took the call before handing the case over to Detroit police, said the man was left in critical condition after the crash.

Police recovered what they believe to be a crack pipe from a car seat near the man. The pipe would need to be tested to confirm the presence of narcotics.

