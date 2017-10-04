The youth’s family called 911 at about 9:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in a home in the 20000 block of Southfield Road, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. (Photo: File)

Detroit police are investigating gunfire that left a 13-year-old boy seriously wounded Tuesday night on the city’s west side.

The youth’s family called 911 at about 9:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in a home in the 20000 block of Southfield Road, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Authorities are still probing the incident, but a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted, Moreno said.

Investigators are still working to determine who owned the gun and whether it was properly licensed.

Meanwhile, the teen was hospitalized in critical condition late Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head.

