14 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Henry the Hatter's owner is hosting a meet-and-greet Thursday for the media at his new location in Eastern Market.

Paul Wasserman, the store's owner, has invited the media to the new shop on Riopelle Street to talk about it and its commitment to the city of Detroit.

Wasserman, 70, said in June that he had to close up his shop on Broadway in downtown Detroit after 65 years because of a dispute with the building's owner over rent led to the termination of its lease.

The store’s last day for business at the Broadway location was on Aug. 5.

Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Paul Wasserman, President of Henry the Hatter talks about the upcoming closing of his Detroit store after 65 years in the city.

Founded in 1893, the company says it’s the oldest hat retailer in the United States.

Henry the Hatter was started by Henry Komrofsky in 1919 after he formed a partnership with Gustave Newman. Newman became sole owner following Komrofsky’s death in 1941, later selling the company to native New Yorker Seymour “Sy” Wasserman in 1948.

Several years later, Wasserman moved Henry the Hatter to its location on Broadway in 1952.

The current owner is Sy’s son, who joined his father in the business in 1972.

Henry the Hatter boasts celebrities such as Kid Rock, Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Peter Karmanos, George Clinton, Mike Epps and Steve Harvey among its clientele.

Henry the Hatter closes Detroit store
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Paul Wasserman of Henry the Hatter tips his hat outside
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman of Henry the Hatter tips his hat outside the famed Detroit store on Saturday Aug. 5, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People walk by Henry the Hatter which closed its doors
Buy Photo
People walk by Henry the Hatter which closed its doors with a final sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A store closing sign signals the final day of business
Buy Photo
A store closing sign signals the final day of business of Henry the Hatter in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Paul Wasserman of Henry the Hatter looks back on a
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman of Henry the Hatter looks back on a long history at the famed store which is closing its doors  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Henry the Hatter is closing its doors with a final
Buy Photo
Henry the Hatter is closing its doors with a final sale.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jerel Carter of Henry the Hatter speaks to a customer
Buy Photo
Jerel Carter of Henry the Hatter speaks to a customer about a hat on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Customer Phil LaDuke of Allen Park adds to his hat
Buy Photo
Customer Phil LaDuke of Allen Park adds to his hat collection during the final day of Henry the Hatter in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Paul Wasserman, right, of Henry the Hatter speaks to
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman, right, of Henry the Hatter speaks to customer Phil LaDuke of Allen Park during the final sale on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jerel Carter, right, of Henry the Hatter assists customer
Buy Photo
Jerel Carter, right, of Henry the Hatter assists customer Lauren Couch of Livonia at Detroit's Henry the Hatter.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lauren Couch, left, of Livonia and Jennifer Jenkins
Buy Photo
Lauren Couch, left, of Livonia and Jennifer Jenkins of Northville model their new hats during the final sale at Henry the Hatter in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Paul Wasserman, right, of Henry the Hatter assists
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman, right, of Henry the Hatter assists customer Jennifer LaDuke of Allen Park on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Customer Jennifer LaDuke of Allen Park tries on a hat
Buy Photo
Customer Jennifer LaDuke of Allen Park tries on a hat during the final sale at Henry the Hatter on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A photograph of Kid Rock is seen wearing a hat from
Buy Photo
A photograph of Kid Rock is seen wearing a hat from Henry the Hatter as the Detroit store closes on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kid Rock's signature is on a hat for Paul Wasserman
Buy Photo
Kid Rock's signature is on a hat for Paul Wasserman of Henry the Hatter.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A framed poster from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from Detroit
Buy Photo
A framed poster from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from Detroit showcases the segment with Detroit's Kid Rock on display.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Plenty of hats for sale on the final day of business
Buy Photo
Plenty of hats for sale on the final day of business at Detroit's Henry the Hatter.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jovon Garrison of Henry the Hatter carefully closes
Buy Photo
Jovon Garrison of Henry the Hatter carefully closes boxes with customer hats with the famous label of the Detroit store.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Henry the Hatter is closing its doors with a final
Buy Photo
Henry the Hatter is closing its doors with a final sale.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Boxing great Jack Demsey's autograph is seen at Henry
Buy Photo
Boxing great Jack Demsey's autograph is seen at Henry the Hatter.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Paul Wasserman, of Henry the Hatter, speaks to customer.
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman, of Henry the Hatter, speaks to customer.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A portrait of Henry Komrofsky, founder of Henry the
Buy Photo
A portrait of Henry Komrofsky, founder of Henry the Hatter, hangs in the Detroit store.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Paul Wasserman, of Henry the Hatter, inside the Detroit
Buy Photo
Paul Wasserman, of Henry the Hatter, inside the Detroit store on Saturday for the final day.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Customer Willie Wilder, of Southfield, begins his search
Buy Photo
Customer Willie Wilder, of Southfield, begins his search for the perfect hat during the final sale.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Henry the Hatter closes its doors with a final sale.
Buy Photo
Henry the Hatter closes its doors with a final sale.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Henry the Hatter showcases its famed sign as seen on
Buy Photo
Henry the Hatter showcases its famed sign as seen on Saturday for its final day.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    cramirez@detroitnews.com

    14 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yHxWau