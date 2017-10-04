Paul Wasserman, of Henry the Hatter, looks back on a long history at the famed store which closed it's doors on Saturday August 5, 2017. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News, file)

Henry the Hatter's owner is hosting a meet-and-greet Thursday for the media at his new location in Eastern Market.

Paul Wasserman, the store's owner, has invited the media to the new shop on Riopelle Street to talk about it and its commitment to the city of Detroit.

Wasserman, 70, said in June that he had to close up his shop on Broadway in downtown Detroit after 65 years because of a dispute with the building's owner over rent led to the termination of its lease.

The store’s last day for business at the Broadway location was on Aug. 5.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Paul Wasserman, President of Henry the Hatter talks about the upcoming closing of his Detroit store after 65 years in the city.

Founded in 1893, the company says it’s the oldest hat retailer in the United States.

Henry the Hatter was started by Henry Komrofsky in 1919 after he formed a partnership with Gustave Newman. Newman became sole owner following Komrofsky’s death in 1941, later selling the company to native New Yorker Seymour “Sy” Wasserman in 1948.

Several years later, Wasserman moved Henry the Hatter to its location on Broadway in 1952.

The current owner is Sy’s son, who joined his father in the business in 1972.

Henry the Hatter boasts celebrities such as Kid Rock, Jeff Daniels, Jack White, Peter Karmanos, George Clinton, Mike Epps and Steve Harvey among its clientele.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yHxWau