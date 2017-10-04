Buy Photo The arena features parking at and near the District Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Parking around the new Little Caesars Arena offers numerous options to visitors. But buyer beware. Some parking spaces are more reliable than others.

Ed Saenz, director of communications for Olympia Development, points to spaces available at the District Detroit as well as the D Garage at Montcalm and John R., One Eleven West at Henry and Park, and the Little Caesars Arena parking garage at Cass and Henry

“More structured parking is planned,” he said.

There are nearby, already established parking lots near Comerica Park and Ford Field. But the Detroit Police Department and the Mayor Mike Duggan’s Office advise visitors to take caution when venturing away from parking structures into private lots.

“The new arena is within walking district of Comerica Park and not that far from Ford Field, so there is plenty of parking already available,” said Capt. Octaveious Miles of the Detroit Police Department. “Plus, the new parking structure on site just enhances what’s already there.”

Miles said it’s advisable not to park in areas with signs clearly saying no parking, or risk being towed.

“If you park illegally on a city street downtown, your car will be towed by the Detroit Police Department, and the fee is $215, plus $15 a day for storage,” Miles said.

He also said the police department is prepared for the expected enormous crowds at sporting and entertainment events at the arena and other nearby venues.

“We deal with large events downtown regularly, so this is not new to us,” he said. “Prepare to be entertained, and we’ll get you in and out of there.”

Duggan spokesman John Roach cautions visitors to beware of fraudulent parking lots.

“Watch out for scammers who will try to encourage you to park in lots they don’t own,” he said. “Or they may stand near a parking space on the street and charge $20 to park there.”

“In the Brush Park area, for example, there are a lot of vacant lots, and people will try to charge you to park when it’s not their lot. Only park where you see posted signage.”

And try not to get gouged.

Roach said there are established rates private parking lots can charge.

In other words, they can’t have a posted rate of $20 and then charge you $40 when you pull up.

Roach said the Detroit Police Department also will be enforcing parking regulations.

