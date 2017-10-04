Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in his Dodge Charger early Wednesday on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:40 a.m., at a gas station on the 11100 block of Gratiot, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is north of East Outer Drive.

The man was sitting in the driver side of his charger when someone approached the passenger side and started firing shots. Multiple shots hit the victim, but he was able to drive away from danger, heading south on Gratiot until he crashed into a pole in the 10900 block, Moreno said.

Medics took him to an area hospital, where he was in temporary serious condition at last report.

No suspect description was immediately available.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kpLMMz