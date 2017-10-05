The Federal Highway Administration has awarded a $2.18 million grant to boost safety and connectivity in four Detroit neighborhoods, the department announced Wednesday.

The Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant is slated to help install communications and detection technologies at intersections as well as improve traveler information in southwest Detroit, the Riverfront, Corktown and Livernois-McNichols, officials said.

“Technology is the future of U.S. transportation,” acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson said in a statement. “With innovation such as this, we are helping make transportation safer and more accessible for people while addressing the growing congestion problems of our nation’s highway system.”

The grant program was launched under the “Fixing America's Surface Transportation” (FAST) Act and this year has funded 10 projects worth nearly $54 million

