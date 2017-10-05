Detroit – A federal grand jury has indicted 14 members of the Playboy Gangster Crips, the latest crackdown on street gangs in the nation’s most violent big city.

The gang is a local branch of a national street gang and operated in northwest Detroit, around Seven Mile between Evergreen and Lahser.

The indictment, unsealed Thursday, charged 14 members with racketeering conspiracy and alleged the gang was involved in assaults, homicides, selling cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and firearms, carjackings and robberies across Metro Detroit since 2010.

The indictment comes one week after the FBI released data showing violent crime in Detroit surged 15.7 percent last year, an increase that ranked it as the nation’s most violent big city. Police officials disputed the data.

In recent years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has wielded racketeering conspiracy charges against more than 130 members of violent street gangs, including some of the Playboy Gangster Crips’ rivals: the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, Band Crew and Vice Lords.

The racketeering charge is a 20-year felony.

Those charged in the indictment are:

–Jvon Clements, aka “Toon,” 25, of Detroit

–Winston Hill, aka “Shady Blue,” 23, of Sterling Heights

–Dawon Taylor, aka “J-9,” 21, of Detroit

–Ron Benson Jr., aka “Duke,” 23, of Detroit

–Devante Crockett, aka “TBK,” 22, of Detroit

–Deshaun Tisdale, aka “Havoc,” 23, of Detroit

–Davon Moultrie, aka “Blue,” 21, of Detroit

–Deondre Casey, aka “Trouble,” of Detroit

–Andre Tinsley, aka “Danger,” 23, of Detroit

–Dangelo Davis, aka “Black,” “Sosa,” 27, of Detroit

–Recharl Boynton, aka “Bear,” “Cee,” 26, of Detroit

–Anthony Marshall, aka “Hitman,” 20, of Detroit

–Nathaniel Brown, aka “Nino,” 23, of Detroit

–Darryl Grizzard, aka “Deezy,” 27, of Detroit

Gang members used various vacant houses in the area and the Sunoco gas station at Seven Mile and Braile to conduct drug deals, prosecutors allege.

Members also used social media as a black market to sell firearms and drugs, according to the indictment.

