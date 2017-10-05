Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 24-year-old man was shot outside of his home in Southwest Detroit early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 1 a.m., the man got a call on his cell phone.

"I'm here," the voice on the other side of the line said. "Here" being the 5600 block of Howard, at Junction, south of West Vernor.

The man went outside to check it out. There, two men sat in a tan or gray SUV said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

One of the men inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots, at least one of which hit the victim on the left side of his body.

The victim was privately conveyed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, and was in stable condition at last report, Freeman said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

