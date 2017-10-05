Buy Photo The state police chase that ended in the death of 15-year-old ATV rider Damon Grimes has sparked protests in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

State attorneys argued Thursday in a federal court motion they should not be compelled to disclose evidence related to the fatal incident in which a state trooper used a stun gun on a 15-year-old ATV driver.

Releasing evidence in the case could hurt a potential criminal prosecution against the Michigan State Police troopers involved in the incident, state attorneys said.

Damon Grimes died Aug. 26 after an encounter with a two-person Michigan State Police unit. State police officials said Grimes did not comply with an order to stop driving his ATV illegally in the street, and that Trooper Mark Bessner used his Taser on him.

Grimes reportedly crashed into a parked flatbed and died from blunt-force head trauma.

Four days later, Geoffrey Fieger, attorney for the Grimes family, filed a $50 million lawsuit against Bessner and his unnamed partner.

State police suspended Bessner because he allegedly deployed his stun gun from inside a moving vehicle. He later resigned. Two other state troopers have been suspended in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, in response to a Detroit News story detailing an investigation into a state police sergeant who reportedly discarded one of the Taser wires used in the incident, Fieger filed an emergency motion seeking to compel state police to preserve evidence.

State police attorneys responded Thursday that isn’t necessary.

“Given the multiple criminal investigations that are actively proceeding into the matter, MSP has the same interest as Plaintiff in ensuring that all evidence is collected and preserved, if not greater,” assistant state attorneys general Joseph T. Froehlich, Mark E. Donnelly and John F. Fedynsky argued in the 15-page document filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

“Indeed, regardless of this civil suit, MSP is taking appropriate and effective measures to collect and preserve the evidence regarding this incident, and the intervention of this Court is not necessary,” the state attorneys wrote.

“Disclosure of any information regarding the evidence collected in the investigation of the death of Damon Grimes would not only seriously impede the ongoing criminal investigation, but would also irreparably damage the potential criminal prosecution,” state attorneys wrote.

Fieger said he filed an emergency motion to preserve evidence in the case after reading Tuesday’s Detroit News story

“It’s pretty clear from the story there’s an attempt to destroy evidence, and a judge needs to hear this,” Fieger told The News Wednesday.

A 10 a.m. hearing is scheduled Friday before federal Judge Gershwin Drain.

“The destruction of evidence ... (has) resulted and will result in extreme prejudice to my client,” Fieger’s motion says.

Fieger also argues in the motion that state police are charging more than $5,000 to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request seeking unspecified material related to the case.

“They’re trying to stonewall us,” Fieger told The News.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the fees were in compliance with state FOIA laws. She declined further comment because of the ongoing lawsuit and investigations.

The state accused Fieger in Thursday’s motion of trying to circumvent FOIA laws.

