Two men have been arrested after one of them fired at Detroit Police officers following a traffic stop Thursday night, officials said.

Police are not releasing their identities until they are formally charged.

Officer Dan Donakowski said the incident happened at about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of Evergreen Road and Belton Street, which is about a block north of Tireman Avenue.

He said officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford Escape that had no license plate.

When the driver pulled over, the front-seat passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, Donakowski said.

Police chased the man, who was armed and turned in their direction and fired two shots at them, according to police. The bullets didn't hit the officers, who apprehended the suspect, a 17-year-old male.

Meanwhile, officers arrested the vehicle's driver without incident. Police said the 21-year-old man was operating the vehicle without a driver's license.

