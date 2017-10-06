Damon Grimes (Photo: Courtesy of Fieger Law)

Detroit – A federal judge Friday ordered the Michigan State Police to preserve evidence related to the fatal incident in which a state trooper used a stun gun on a 15-year-old ATV driver.

U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain issued the order following a request from the teenager’s family, which was prompted by a Detroit News story detailing an investigation into a state police sergeant who reportedly discarded one of the Taser wires used in the incident.

The judge, however, did not schedule a hearing that likely would have disclosed evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation.

Damon Grimes died Aug. 26 after an encounter with a two-person Michigan State Police unit. State police officials said Grimes did not obey an order to stop driving his ATV illegally in the street, and that Trooper Mark Bessner used his Taser on him.

Grimes reportedly crashed into a parked flatbed and died from blunt-force head trauma.

Four days later, Grimes family attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed a $50 million lawsuit against Bessner.

State police suspended Bessner because he allegedly deployed his stun gun from inside a moving vehicle. He later resigned. Two other state troopers have been suspended in connection with the incident.

