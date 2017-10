A jack-knifed semi is blocking the lanes of I-75 at Fort Street in Detroit. (Photo: MDOT)

A jack-knifed semi-truck is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at Fort Street, officials said.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said traffic is squeezing by the truck on the right shoulder.

Motorists may want to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

