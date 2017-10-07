Rich Pollman, a meteorologist at the weather service in White Lake Township, said wind gusts are expected to be between 30-40 mph early Saturday evening. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees at kickoff of the Michigan and Michigan State football game in Ann Arbor on Saturday night and a wind advisory takes affect starting at midnight.

Rain is expected at 10 p.m. and a wind advisory for Metro Detroit goes into effect at midnight until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's going to be breezy for the game. Chances of rain don't start until about 10 p.m. for Ann Arbor," Pollman said.

