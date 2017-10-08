The beatification Mass is set to begin at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ford Field. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.

Tickets to witness the Father Solanus Casey beatification next month are free — but they’re expected to be scooped up quickly when they become available Monday.

Tickets to the beatification of the legendary Detroit priest at Ford Field will be made available at 9 a.m. Monday at fordfield.com on a first-come-first-served basis. A “small per order processing fee” will be charged, according to the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Each person may obtain up to four tickets, which will be delivered using the Detroit Lions paperless ticketing system Flash Seats.

The beatification Mass is set to begin at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ford Field. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. Details can be found at beatification.visitdetroit.com.

Pope Francis announced in May that Casey would be elevated to Blessed in the Roman Catholic Church, the final step before sainthood. Solanus founded Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He died in 1957.

“A friar of the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph in Detroit and one of the co-founders of the city’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Father Solanus Casey ... will be the second American-born male to be beatified,” the archdiocese said. “The first is Father Stanley Rother, a North American priest who died in 1981 and was beatified in September.

“Not unlike the Silverdome Mass celebrated by Saint John Paul, this, too, will be a history-making liturgy,” said Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron. “The beatification of Father Solanus Casey is an incomparable grace for the church in the Archdiocese of Detroit and for the whole community.

“He is an inspiration to Catholics — and to all — of the power of grace to transform one's life,” Vigneron said.

