Detroit — Protesters carrying “I Stand” signs and American flags gathered on street corners near Ford Field on Sunday to protest the Detroit Lions players kneeling during the national anthem.

Brian Pannebecker, 58, who says he voted for President Donald Trump, said he decided to organize the rally after he continuously saw the players “disrespecting the flag.”

The protesters shouted at fans entering the stadium asking them to stand for the anthem before the Lions and Carolina Panthers game.

“I’m a veteran and my son is in the Army. It bothers me when I see people disrespecting the flag during our national anthem. Trump spoke out about this issue and I said if they continued to protest on the sidelines, on national TV, I’d organize a protest,” said Pannebecker, of Harrison Township. “We have about 25 people down here today spread out carrying our message.”

About eight protesters joined Pannebecker on the corner of Brush and Beacon before the game.

Colin Kaepernick, who first began protesting by kneeling as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, told CBS on Sunday he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again. Kaepernick has been a free agent since March after he opted out of his contract.

Trump chastised players for kneeling during a political rally in Alabama last month and then challenged team owners to fire any player who did so. That set off a wave of protest from players around the NFL on Sept. 24 and statements from team owners condemning Trump’s remarks.

On Sept. 24, eight Lions players took a knee during the anthem on before their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s owner Martha Firestone Ford and her three daughters linked arms with the players and stood with them other players on the sideline during the anthem.

Ford vowed to donate to organizations that are addressing the issues of inequality and injustice that the players are protesting if they stand respectfully as a team during the anthem.

Last Sunday, before the opening kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, six players were back on their feet, locking arms with teammates in a show of unity against sustained attacks from Trump. Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Steve Longa continued to kneel.

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, one of the eight who took a knee, indicated the players saw the offer from Ford as a constructive solution.

Pannebecker said he does not agree with Ford’s standing with the players to lock arms during the anthem.

“It’s not acceptable. I think she’s an enabler, she’s enabling her team to disrespect the flag. She thinks more money is the answer, we think just following NFL rules is the answer in respect to our veterans and law enforcement,” Pannebecker said.

