Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the garage of a vacant home on the city's east side.

Officer Jennifer Moreno, a department spokeswoman, said the body was found at about 10 p.m. in the 20500 block of Hickory Street near Eight Mile and Schoenherr Road.

"A deceased body was located inside the garage in the rear of a vacant house," Moreno said. "It was wrapped in a blanket."

The deceased is an unidentified white male, she said.

A woman called 911 to report she heard gunshots and saw a person near the garage, according to Moreno. Police officers arrived and located the body, she said.

Officers found a 55-year-old man in the area and arrested him on charges stemming from an unrelated matter, Moreno said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kAOrTF