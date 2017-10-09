Senior U.S. Sixth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Damon J. Keith (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, author Mitch Albom, U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit., and Edsel B. Ford II will gather to honor civil rights legend and Senior U.S. Sixth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Damon J. Keith and his 50 years of service at a gala Oct. 28 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

“Equal Justice Under the Law: Celebrating Judge Damon J. Keith’s Fifty-Year Fight for Justice” is chaired by Albom and Ford, and will feature remarks from Conyers and a keynote speech from Jackson.

“We live under the law and the interpreters of the law, the judges, shape our collective destiny,” Jackson said in a press release. “Judge Damon Keith stands in the legal lineage of Thurgood Marshall. He has distinguished himself as one of the finest in the line of judges.”

The gala is a fundraiser for the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University and the Wright museum. Tickets are $150 for dinner, program and dessert; or $75 for a pre-show happy hour, program and dessert. Visit eply.com/DJK50th for tickets.

