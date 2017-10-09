Buy Photo Hours after the discovery of a body, the neighborhood near Big Daddy Liquor store on Livernois was filled with mourners. About a dozen police cars with lights flashing lined up along the street as detectives fanned out and a helicopter circled overhead. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating the shooting death of a rapper found Monday on the city’s west side.

The man, identified as Doughboy Roc, was sitting in his car near an abandoned field outside a house on Stoepel when “somebody shot him,” Second Precinct Capt. John Serda said.

Officers found the bullet-ridden body in a white Hyundai near Stoepel and Westfield at about 3:30 p.m., investigators said.

He appeared to have been shot in his right ear and shoulder, police said.

Hours after the discovery, the neighborhood was filled with authorities and mourners.

About a dozen police cars with lights flashing lined up along Livernois as detectives fanned out and a helicopter circled overhead.

Some of the dozens in a large crowd at the scene wept and embraced. One woman had to be propped up by others.

As news spread, a large crowd also gathered at a liquor store one block away from the scene, prompting police to call in for additional backup, Serda said.

After the shooting, “people who knew him showed up and started gathering outside of the store. There was a lot of commotion. The police showed up and told me to shut the store down,” said Douraid Karim, owner of Big Daddy Liquor store on Livernois.

Adrian Clemens said she was the victim’s cousin and referred to him as “Little Rodney.”

“He was a good guy just trying to pursue his music career,” she said.

Another acquaintance said the rapper grew up in the Brightmoor neighborhood and was a “legend.”

“I did music with him. We did beats together for years. I grew up with him,” said Huey, a fellow musician. “His best friend was killed a few months ago.”

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2y7M8dP