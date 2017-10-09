A neighbor who was trying to stop a dog attack fired shots that struck and killed a woman being mauled, police said.
The dog was attacking the woman in the 9000 block of Goodwin at about 6:55 p.m. when a neighbor fired a shot at the animal, “striking the victim in the back/hip area,” investigators said in a statement.
The neighbor was a “good Samaritan” and had been trying to stop the dog, police Capt. Darin Szilagy told Fox 2.
“At this time it’s a very tragic story. ... But unfortunately, we are responsible for every round we fire,” he said.
The 53-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The neighbor, who has a CPL, was in custody late Monday, Fox 2 reported.
Authorities were searching for the animal, which is believed to have been struck by the gun, hours after the incident.
