What started with an attempt at a traffic stop Monday night on Detroit's east side ended with two crashes involving the suspect vehicle, and its driver's death, police said.

It was about 10:40 p.m. when a Detroit police car tried to pull over a silver Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of Park Drive and Maiden on the city's east side. That's north of Interstate 94 and west of Chalmers.

The police car turned on its lights, but not its sirens, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The underlying reason for the attempted pull-over was not known.

But the Grand Prix didn't stop. Instead, its driver sped away from police, and police did not give chase.

A time later, the Grand Prix crashed into a 1998 Mercury Marquis and then careened into a tree. The car was heavily damaged and it took some time before police were able to extricate the driver from the Grand Prix. By that point, he was dead.

The 67-year-old man who drove the Marquis was taken to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition at last report.

The deceased driver's age was not available. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

