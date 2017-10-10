Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The body of a man believed to have suffered head trauma was found outside on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim's body was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Cheyenne and Schoolcraft, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's east of Schaefer.

A 911 caller reported seeing the man's body on the ground. He was dead by the time police arrived. Wayne County Medical Examiner will work to identify the man, whose age was not immediately known, and his cause of death.

