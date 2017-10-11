All of the victims were riding bicycles when they were abducted, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said, adding two of the women were abducted during the day, taken to a separate location and raped. (Photo: File)

Detroit police said Wednesday they’ve arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for three sexual assaults — and possibly more — in Detroit and Hamtramck.

“We’re referring to it as serial rapists,” police Chief James Craig said during a press conference at police headquarters. “We believe these two suspects were involved in two sexual assaults in Detroit and another in Hamtramck. The good news is, they’re both in custody.”

Craig said he believes there could be more victims, and called on anyone with information to come forward.

All of the victims were riding bicycles when they were abducted, Craig said, adding two of the women were abducted during the day, taken to a separate location and raped.

The most recent abduction happened Oct. 8 in Hamtramck near Denton and Lumpkin, said Lt. Joe Tucker of the department’s special victims unit.

One of the Detroit kidnappings was Sept. 30 near Orleans and Milwaukee streets, while the third case happened in “early September in the 10th Precinct,” Tucker said. He said he was withholding details because of the ongoing investigation.

“We’re processing a white van used in the second incident,” Tucker said. “A gray Trailblazer was used in the third (rape), and a black Neon was driven by one of the suspects.”

Tucker said he’s still trying to determine if other suspects were involved. “Right now, we have two in custody,” he said. “We’ll follow every lead and if there turns out to be more we’ll investigate that.”

Craig and Tucker declined to give details how they were able to catch the alleged rapists.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes unit at (313) 596-1950.

