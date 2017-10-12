The life and times of Joe Louis Arena
Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration
Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration begins at Joe Louis Arena moments after the Red Wings defeated Carolina to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002. In Joe Louis Arena, fans witnessed the long-desired revival of a great sports franchise, hailed a prodigal legend, acquainted their wide-eyed children with a cathedral of sports, smuggled octopi, proposed marriage, praised and cursed the hockey gods and, uncountable times, rhythmically bellowed, “Let’s go Red Wings!”  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after Detroit dispatched Philadelphia in four games to win the NHL Championship in 1997. It was the Red Wings’ first Cup in 42 years.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings,
The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings, led by Captain Steve Yzerman, center, take to the ice at Joe Louis Arena June 7, 1997. The win marked a high point in the storied arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ground is cleared next to Cobo Hall on the Detroit
Ground is cleared next to Cobo Hall on the Detroit River for construction of Joe Louis Arena in July 1978. Joe Louis Arena almost never happened. In the mid-1970s, the City of Detroit had to rush to prevent the Red Wings from moving to Pontiac.  The Detroit News archives
Having lost the Lions to Pontiac in 1974, Mayor Coleman
Having lost the Lions to Pontiac in 1974, Mayor Coleman Young and others swung into action. When the site was selected, it required shoe-horning the big building between what was then called Cobo Hall and an area set aside for the construction of Riverfront Towers, the three-skyscraper residential complex. Joe Louis Arena is shown under construction in November 1979.  The Detroit News archives
Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.
Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.  The Detroit News archives
Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.
Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.  The Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Hockey great Gordie Howe of the Hartford Whalers takes
Hockey great Gordie Howe of the Hartford Whalers takes a standing ovation before the start of the National Hockey League All-Star game at Detroit' s Joe Louis Arena on Feb. 5, 1980. The 51-year-old hockey great was playing in his 23rd All-Star game, not counting six in the World Hockey Association.  AP
Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan was
Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan was nominated at The Joe. He gives a two-handed high sign as he stands before a cheering Republican National Convention, July 17, 1980 in Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.  Rusty Kennedy, AP
A shower of balloons drops from the top of the Joe
A shower of balloons drops from the top of the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit where the Republican National Convention heard Ronald Reagan accept the nomination for president by his party, July 17, 1980.  AP
U. S. figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan
U. S. figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan pose Jan. 9, 1994 at Joe Louis arena in Detroit. The 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships were held there, although Nancy Kerrigan was assaulted by the forces of Tonya Harding next door, near a practice rink set up in the old Cobo Arena.  MERLINE SUMMERS, AP
Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference Friday,
Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference Friday, January 7, 1994 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, as she describes how she was attacked by an unknown assailant January 6, 1994 after a practice session at the US Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Kerrigan, who withdrew from competition, was unable to defend her US Nationals title due to her injuries.  LENNOX MCLENDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy, left, takes
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy, left, takes a punch from Detroit Red Wings' goaltender Mike Vernon during a first period brawl in Detroit on March 26, 1997. The rivalry between the two teams has been considered the most bitter, most angry in hockey, perhaps in all of professional sports.  TOM PIDGEON, AP
The Colorado Avalanche's Claude Lemieux and Red Wings'
The Colorado Avalanche's Claude Lemieux and Red Wings' Darren McCarty fight at Joe Louis Arena in March 1997.  Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche and Darren
Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche and Darren McCarty of the Detroit Red Wings mix it up in 1997.  Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Avalanche coach Marc Crawford argues with the Red Wings
Avalanche coach Marc Crawford argues with the Red Wings bench during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Joe Louis Arena May 22, 1997.  Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman flips in the game winning goal after
Steve Yzerman flips in the game winning goal after faking out Colorado goalie Patrick Roy during the Red Wings overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 8, 2001.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The crowd erupts during the 1997 NHL championship game.
The crowd erupts during the 1997 NHL championship game.  The Detroit News archives
Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners
Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners Mike and Marian Illitch after the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in four games in 1997.   The Detroit News archives
Detroit's Viacheslav Fetisov (2) embraces countryman
Detroit's Viacheslav Fetisov (2) embraces countryman Vladimir Konstantinov (16) after Detroit's 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to win the Stanley Cup in 1997.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay,
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan pose with the Stanley Cup, which they won the previous season, during Stanley Cup banner night at the Red Wings home opener in 1997.  Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Brendan Shanahan hoists the Stanley Cup after the Wings
Brendan Shanahan hoists the Stanley Cup after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes (Game 5) at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on June 13, 2002.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek hoists the Stanley Cup
Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek hoists the Stanley Cup at Joe Louis Arena after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands the cup to coach
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands the cup to coach Scotty Bowman, the ninth of Bowman's legendary coaching career, at Joe Louis Arena after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley Cup to coach Scotty Bowman in 2002.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of Joe Louis
Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of Joe Louis Arena after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of round 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Detroit.  Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left, jumps on the back
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left, jumps on the back of assistant coach Rick Mahorn as the Shock seal their victory during the second half as the Detroit Shock take on the Sacramento Monarchs in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Sept. 9, 2006. Detroit wins, 80-75.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Showing off their Stanley Cup rings are: (from left)
Showing off their Stanley Cup rings are: (from left) Scotty Bowman (former coach/advisor), Ken Holland (General Manager), Jim Nill (Assistant General Manager), Mike Ilitch (owner), and Jim Devellano (Senior Vice-President/Alternate Governor) at Joe Louis Arena, Sept. 24, 2007.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nicklas Lidstrom is congratulated by the fans after
Nicklas Lidstrom is congratulated by the fans after scoring his 200th career goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena, March 2, 2007.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne on assistant coach Rick Mahorn, left, in the locker room celebration of their victory over the Sacramento Monarchs in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, on Sept. 9, 2006.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sacramento Monarchs forward Rebekkah Brunson, left,
Sacramento Monarchs forward Rebekkah Brunson, left, fouls Shock forward Planette Pierson during the second half in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich. on Sept. 9, 2006. Detroit wins, 80-75.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Zach Wilson, of Kalamazoo, carries a box of pizza --
Zach Wilson, of Kalamazoo, carries a box of pizza -- Little Caesar's, the brand started by Wings owner Mike Ilitch -- making his way up the steep steps of the upper concourse to his seat during a game in January 2010.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Championship banners hang over the ice at Joe Louis
Championship banners hang over the ice at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, March 5, 2014.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe on May 2, 2013.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
(from left) Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov,
(from left) Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Larry Murphy are introduced to the crowd at a ceremony to retire the number of Steve Yzerman at Joe Louis Arena, Jan. 2, 2007.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings practice at Joe Louis Arena beneath the
The Red Wings practice at Joe Louis Arena beneath the multitude of banners indicating previous success in the playoffs April 27, 2007.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
"Wing Nut" Dan Sifuentes, of Auburn Hills, cheers on
"Wing Nut" Dan Sifuentes, of Auburn Hills, cheers on the Red Wings during warm-ups. before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Joe Louis Arena, Oct. 3, 2007.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Al the Octopus blows steam on fans outside Joe Louis
Al the Octopus blows steam on fans outside Joe Louis Arena before the start of the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on May 8, 2008.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans make their way up the stairs to the front entrance
Fans make their way up the stairs to the front entrance for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Jose Sharks May 4, 2010.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena next to Cobo Hall is seen from Windsor,
Joe Louis Arena next to Cobo Hall is seen from Windsor, Ontario, Canada in April 2014.  David Coates, The Detroit News
An octopus is thrown onto the ice before the start
An octopus is thrown onto the ice before the start of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit., May 20, 2013.  David Guralnick, David Guralnick
Red Wings fans help Henrik Zetterberg celebrate his
Red Wings fans help Henrik Zetterberg celebrate his game-winning goal, breaking a 1-1 tie against the Nashville Predators in the third period of their game April 10, 2008. Pavel Datsyuk and Nicklas Lidstrom assisted on the goal and Zetterberg added an empty netter as the Red Wings defeat the Nashville Predators 3-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law
Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law Ron Wernette of Sylvan Lake admire the statue of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe just inside the west entrance to Joe Louis Arena , May 26, 2008.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Building Manager Al Sobotka twirls an octopus that
Building Manager Al Sobotka twirls an octopus that was thrown to the ice before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning during game three of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 17, 2016. On Monday, the Red Wings play their first home game of their final season at Joe Louis Arena against the Ottawa Senators.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — High-rise apartments with views of Windsor’s skyline. Restaurants overlooking the Detroit River. A promenade that connects new development with the western riverfront.

    It’s all part of a vision mapped out by city stakeholders for the nearly vacant Joe Louis Arena that is expected to be demolished soon.

    The arena closed this year when the Detroit Red Wings moved to their new home at Little Caesars Arena.

    By most accounts, the 5-acre property is prime real estate for new development that connects the area to downtown and the riverfront.

    Maurice Cox, director of Detroit’s Planning & Development Department, said he envisions a more walkable area, a destination for visitors and an attractive place to live.

    The city wants to see “high-density” structures that stand out and create an address and identity for the west riverfront, Cox said.

    Retail development could especially benefit neighboring Cobo Center, which hosts 10-15 major conventions each year.

    “There is no question that you can accommodate residential, retail and commercial all mixed together,” Cox said. “We have a chance to make a very vibrant place that has its own kind of unique identity.”

    Court documents pegged arena demolition for Sept. 15, 2017, or earlier with completion in one year. However, Kim Klein, spokeswoman for Olympia Entertainment — which manages the Red Wings — said the company extended its lease at Joe Louis and expects to move out by November. Its new offices will be at Little Caesars Arena.

    Farewell to Joe Louis Arena

    While the city and its partners are mapping out prospective uses, Detroit is required to give the land to bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. once the arena is demolished as part of a bankruptcy agreement. FGIC was a major creditor to the city and lost $1.1 billion when Detroit filed Chapter 9 bankruptcy in 2014.

    The deal also stipulates the state loan the city $6 million to raze the arena.

    The agreement involving FGIC also says the city must demolish the building within 90 days of lease agreements expiring.

    FGIC did not respond to requests for comment. So it’s unclear exactly what will replace Joe Louis.

    However, the bankruptcy agreement lists options including a hotel with at least 300 rooms, offices, retail locations, recreational uses and residential such as condominium units.

    The property’s developer is prohibited from building an industrial facility, adult entertainment or anything that would create a nuisance to the area, according to the agreement. Buildings also may not exceed 30 floors.

    Once a developer is selected and closes on the Joe Louis property, the agreement says it has one year to begin construction and three years to achieve “substantial completion.”

    No matter when the arena comes down, city planners and developers agree that an open site will pave the way for booming development on the property, which has primarily served as the Red Wings empire since it opened in 1979.

    The city of Detroit, which owns the arena, has met with stakeholders, including the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., to discuss the future of the Joe Louis site.

    But redevelopment may not be easy.

    Joe Louis is located in an area that could be less appealing to developers because it’s largely isolated from other downtown activity.

    For example, it’s hemmed in by a parking ramp, expressway, the Detroit People Mover and a loading dock area near Cobo Center. It’s also not connected to any of the main downtown streets.

    Cox said most activity and traffic near Joe Louis had solely focused on events inside the arena.

    “Now without the Joe Louis Arena being there and without thousands of people, you recognize it’s a dead zone,” Cox said. “No one was strategically thinking about its future. How does the public access the river from there?”

    Ideally, the new development should have something like a promenade connecting it to the riverfront, Cox said.

    “You could begin to make connections, kind of like Campus Martius is connected now through Spirit Plaza and Hart Plaza,” Cox said.

    Larry Alexander, chairman of the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority which oversees Cobo, said having a hotel attached to Cobo would be appealing to convention planners and attendees.

    But consultants have discouraged the idea because the location faces the opposite direction of most downtown amenities, Alexander said.

    “Activity in Cobo could help support occupancy,” Alexander said. “But a hotel owner or operator would look for locations that provide them the opportunity to maximize occupancy 365 days a year.”

    Alexander said he would support building high-rises with residential space and restaurants on the property. The draw would be living or dining with a view of Windsor and the Ambassador Bridge.

    “The views would be astronomical,” Alexander said.

    The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy also has a vested interest in seeing the development connect the city.

    Mark Wallace, president of the conservancy, said he wants the site to support riverfront activities similar to how the Renaissance Center complements the RiverWalk.

    Wallace said the conservancy wants the new development to have a link to the West Riverfront Park. The 20-acre park was transformed from a former newspaper printing facility at 1801 W. Jefferson.

    Wallace said the conservancy launched a design competition earlier this year with hopes of identifying a creative concept for the park.

    If Joe Louis is replaced with residential space, Wallace said he believes the park could also be a draw.

    “I think that (Joe Louis) property is incredibly valuable,” Wallace said. “The site has been a place that people have found their way to for years. As we make improvements to the riverfront, we think that site is going to be more valuable.”

    Downtown real estate developers are also hoping for a development that links the site with nearby amenities.

    Dietrich Knoer, president of The Platform — a Detroit-based development company that owns a parking lot west of the arena — said linking it to the riverfront and Cobo Center should be a priority for FGIC.

    “It is a prominent downtown site,” Knoer said.

    nterry@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-6793

    Twitter: @NicquelTerry

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xAZZra