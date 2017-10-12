Downtown Detroit will experience a number of road closures on Thursday and Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
All closures are considered short-term and intermittent.
The affected roads and times when there'll be intermittent closures are:
Michigan Avenue between Rosa Parks and 17th. This will be from 9 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m.
Michigan Avenue near 14th, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 75, at Rosa Parks and Trumbull, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The northbound ramp from I-75 to Rosa Parks, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On Friday, the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway in the area of Jefferson and Bates will be closed from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And northbound I-75 will be closed in the area of Grand River and John R. from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
