The Detroit Police Department is seeking help locating three suspects wanted for a home invasion and arson on Detroit's eastside.

The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 3 when three suspects broke into an unoccupied house on the 4000 block of Dodge Street. Police said they set fire to the home and then fled on foot.

Police are looking for three male suspects in their early 20's. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, call the Detroit Police Arson Unit at (313) 237-0458, CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP or the Arson Tip Line 1-800-44-ARSON.

srahal@detroitnews.com

