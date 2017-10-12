Deandre Anderson, 23, was last seen on Friday at his house on the 600 block of Tennessee Street. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are asking residents to help to find a 23-year-old missing person who is in poor mental condition.

Deandre Anderson was last seen on Friday at 10 p.m. at his residence on the 600 block of Tennessee Street. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.

Police said he is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information on Anderson, or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5540 or (313) 596-5500.

