Police search for missing 23-year-old male with mental condition
Detroit Police are searching for a 23-year-old male last seen on Friday.
Detroit Police are asking residents to help to find a 23-year-old missing person who is in poor mental condition.
Deandre Anderson was last seen on Friday at 10 p.m. at his residence on the 600 block of Tennessee Street. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.
Police said he is in good physical condition.
Anyone with information on Anderson, or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5540 or (313) 596-5500.
