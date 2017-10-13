Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit Police are investigating an early Friday morning crash that has left a 49-year-old woman in critical condition.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said the crash happened at about 2 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Avenue and Chalfonte Street, west of the Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Watson said the woman was driving in her vehicle, a silver Ram 1500 pickup, when a white Dodge Caravan minivan struck her. The impact caused the pickup to roll over.

Watson said after the crash, the minivan's driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

At this time, she said, that is all the information police have on the crash.

Watson said if anyone saw the crash or the suspect's vehicle before it happened, they should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP, log on to www.1800speakup.org or text CSM and a tip to 274637.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ygyKE5