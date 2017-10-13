Buy Photo Mustafa Alomari of Shelby Twp., prepares meals during the Islamic Relief USA’s annual Day of Dignity event in 2015 at the Muslim Center in Detroit. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Day of Dignity will take place Saturday to provide necessities to the homeless and low-income households of Detroit.

This is the 13th year for Detroit and the event, hosted by Islamic Relief USA. The effort is held nationally in over 20 cities including New York, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Flint.

Meals, winter coats, hygiene kits and health screenings will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Muslim Center Mosque and Community Center at 1605 Davison Freeway.

"The events enable people who are in some of the most dire circumstances to get access to necessary items and services," Sharif Aly, interim CEO for Islamic Relief USA, said in a press release. "Day of Dignity helps provide, at least for a day, relief from the regular hardships that are faced by an impoverished population, regardless of race, creed, or nationality."

In addition to receiving food, clothing and healthcare, patrons will learn about the different agencies that they can connect and receive resources from.

Attendees will also receive information on finding jobs, housing and event getting their criminal records expunged.

"Poverty and homelessness, unfortunately, remain major problems, and indications are both problems may grow worse. Thus, Day of Dignity events provide a major service," Aly said.

