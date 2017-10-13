Buy Photo A Detroit Police officer was arraigned Friday with theft from a motor vehicle and misconduct in office charges. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit Police officer was arraigned Friday with theft from a motor vehicle and misconduct in office charges.

The charges against Michael Merritt, 40, came from the Wayne County prosecutor’s office related to a Sept. 19 theft while he was on duty in the Third Precinct in the 2800 block of Grand River.

Prosecutors allege Merritt, who has been suspended without pay, removed a hydraulic jack and tools from a truck in the rear of a police parking lot around 6:30 p.m. and then shortly thereafter put them into his own personal vehicle.

Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Prosecutor Kym Worthy, said Merritt turned himself in earlier Friday. The arrest warrant, she said, was filed on Oct. 6.

Larceny from a motor vehicle is a felony with a maximum penalty of five years. Misconduct in office is also punishable by up to five years in prison.

Merritt was arraigned today in 36th District Court. He received a $25,000 personal bond. His probable cause conference is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 25.

Miller said the specific details of how he was caught “will come out in court” and are not being revealed until then.

