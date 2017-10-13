Buy Photo The new building Google is considering would be bordered by Henry Street and the Fisher Freeway Service Drive. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Tech giant Google Inc. is considering a new building next to Little Caesars Arena for the offices it is moving from suburban Birmingham, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The deal isn’t finalized, but The News has learned Google is seeking between 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of space in a building planned for the southwestern edge of the sports/entertainment venue

The new building would be bordered by Henry Street and the Fisher Freeway Service Drive. It would not be part of the indoor pedestrian concourse, known as the Via, that links the arena with two buildings with restaurants and stores.

Neither officials for Google nor Ilitch Holdings Inc., whose various entities manage the venue and oversee development for Little Caesars Arena, would comment on the potential deal.

Earlier this week, the Mountain View, California-based internet firm announced plans to move from Birmingham, where it employs about 100 people who focus on automotive advertising, to downtown.

In that announcement, the firm said it plans to double space from the 17,000 square feet it occupies in Birmingham. At the time, Google said it was considering several Detroit locations. The company also said it would add more workers when it moves but did not give a number.

The office in Birmingham opened 10 years ago.

The new building will be within the overall 12-acre Little Caesars Arena complex that is pedestrian-only and has outdoor spaces such as the Chevrolet Plaza and Budweiser Beirgarten.

The potential Google move is the latest among tech giants who are moving or setting up offices in downtown Detroit.

Microsoft Corp. opened an office in the One Campus Martius building, moving a regional technology center from Southfield where it had been located for 30 years, officials confirmed Friday.

Amazon expanded its offices at 150 W. Jefferson into a corporate office and create a local technology hub.

Detroit has also joined the frenzy among various cities and states to bid for new Amazon second headquarters.

