Charles Lewis, 57, in front of Judge Qiana Lillard, for a mandated review of all juvenile life sentences at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit, Oct. 11, 2016. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

A Wayne County judge Friday denied a 58-year-old Michigan prisoner’s request for bond while he awaits possible resentencing for a murder he was convicted of as a teen.

Charles Lewis was found guilty 40 years ago of the robbery and fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in an east-side Detroit bar in 1976. He is serving a life term without the possibility of parole.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Qiana Lillard cited the seriousness of Lewis’ conviction in denying bond. Lewis has been incarcerated since he was 17.

Lewis and his supporters have maintained he is innocent and that Lewis, who is a musician, was not at the murder scene but elsewhere playing a gig when the murder of Gerald Sypitkowski occurred.

Lewis’ mother, Rosie, expressed disappointment in Lillard’s decision and added that her son was innocent of the murder of the off-duty officer. She vowed to continue to fight for justice for her son.

Lewis is among more than 200 Michigan “juvenile lifers” whose cases are being reviewed since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a life sentence without the possibility of parole for underage offenders is unconstitutional.

At issue in Lewis’ case has been the search for his missing court files, estimated to be large enough to fill three carts. Lillard told Lewis’ attorneys Friday that his file was located.

Lewis’ defense attorneys said part of the file but not the entire file had been recovered.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wSFFlt