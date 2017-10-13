Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Two Detroit Police officers are recovering after their patrol vehicle was struck Thursday night by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said Friday the officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. on Schoenherr Road at Eastwood Street near Seven Mile on the city's east side, she said.

Watson said the officers were traveling north on Schoenherr when another car, a red 2005 Dodge Magnum, that was headed west on Eastwood, crashed into their squad car.

A preliminary investigation showed the Magnum's driver, a 31-year-old man, failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection and struck the police car in the rear passenger-side door, she said.

Watson said the suspect was given a sobriety test, which he failed.

Police arrested the man, who refused medical treatment, and he was taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

