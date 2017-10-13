Maryanne Godboldo (Photo: Paul Sancya / AP)

Maryanne Godboldo, the Detroit mom who became the symbol of a parent’s right to refuse prescription medication and other medical treatment they deem unsafe or unnecessary, has died, her attorney’s office said Friday.

Godboldo, 63, was involved in a five-year court battle stemming from criminal charges leveled against her for refusing to give her disabled daughter anti-psychotic drugs. She was involved in a police standoff when she defied social service authorities who wanted to give her special-needs daughter a psychiatric drug.

Godboldo was arrested after police tried to remove her 13-year-old daughter from their west-side home in March 2011. Godboldo said she was trying to protect her child from being administered medication, namely Risperdal, that she felt had harmful side effects, her attorneys said.

Godboldo was charged with illegally resisting and assaulting police by allegedly firing a shot at officers.

Charges were dismissed against Godboldo in January due to her serious illness. Supporters say she had been unresponsive since suffering an aneurysm last year.

“This is bittersweet,” Godboldo’s attorney, Byron Pitts said when the charges were dropped. He said the prosecutor’s office agreed to drop the charges against Godboldo due to her “severe medical emergency,” adding it was a “shame” that it took her illness for the charges to be dropped.

Pitts has said the case against Godboldo was politically motivated.

“Politics kept this case going,” he said. “This was a travesty and a disaster.”

Last year, the Michigan Supreme Court dealt a blow to Godboldo and her lawyers in their efforts to have charges dropped against her.

In a ruling last May, the court denied a motion to hear an appeal of a ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals in January 2016 to uphold criminal charges against Godboldo.

The case was sent back to the lower court and was dismissed by 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles.

Giles had tossed out the charges previously, as had a judge in Wayne County Circuit Court. Godboldo never went to trial in the case.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wSMbc5