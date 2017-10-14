Buy Photo Barriers have already been put up on Fort Street in downtown Detroit Saturday morning ahead of the Detroit Free Press/ Chemical Bank Marathon. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Motorists heading downtown for the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon this weekend should leave ample time to navigate numerous detours and closures.

The closures began around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in advance of the 5K Run and the Kids Fun Run, blocking off parts of East Jefferson and several connected streets. On Sunday, the closures and restrictions will include the southbound Lodge Freeway after Interstate 75. Some of those closures begin as early as 4 a.m.

The marathon and international half marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday and the U.S. half marathon will start at 10:30 a.m.

The Ambassador Bridge will have restricted access from 5:45 – 9 a.m. on Sunday, and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed 6:45 – 10 a.m.

The People Mover will be operational through Sunday evening and will be open to runners at 5 a.m. Sunday. The closes stops are Michigan Avenue, Fort/Cass and Cobo Center. It costs 75 cents to ride.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wUJ1o4