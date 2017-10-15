LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

And they're off! The Detroit Free Press/ Chemical Bank Marathon kicked off early Sunday morning, but not before organizers the race could be canceled due to the weather. 

On the Facebook page for the marathon, organizers warned that thunderstorms producing lightning within 7 miles of the course would force the race to be evacuated and canceled. 

Detroit marathon races off
Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Tim Comer of St. Clair stretches before taking part
Tim Comer of St. Clair stretches before taking part in a five-person team relay in the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Thomas Morren shows enthusiasm as he begins to run
Thomas Morren shows enthusiasm as he begins to run the half marathon during the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Supporters cheer on runners as they begin the 40th
Supporters cheer on runners as they begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Bill and Carolyn Stiteler, both from Troy, take a selfie
Bill and Carolyn Stiteler, both from Troy, take a selfie before the start of their half marathon race, as part of the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners are joined at the starting line by Detroit
Runners are joined at the starting line by Detroit Tigers mascot Paws for the start of one of the waves of the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The Detroit Free Press/ Chemical Bank Marathon begins
The Detroit Free Press/ Chemical Bank Marathon begins in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Runners run westbound along Fort Street at the beginning
Runners run westbound along Fort Street at the beginning of the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    "Our number one priority is runner safety," the post said. 

    In the event taking shelter is necessary, anyone running on the Canadian side of the course would have to make their way back through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and onto U.S. soil no later than 10 a.m.

    For now the race is continuing as normal, the post said. Here's a list of all the street closures to be aware of if you plan to come downtown today. 

