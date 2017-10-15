Runners begin the 40th annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

And they're off! The Detroit Free Press/ Chemical Bank Marathon kicked off early Sunday morning, but not before organizers the race could be canceled due to the weather.

On the Facebook page for the marathon, organizers warned that thunderstorms producing lightning within 7 miles of the course would force the race to be evacuated and canceled.

"Our number one priority is runner safety," the post said.

In the event taking shelter is necessary, anyone running on the Canadian side of the course would have to make their way back through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and onto U.S. soil no later than 10 a.m.

For now the race is continuing as normal, the post said. Here's a list of all the street closures to be aware of if you plan to come downtown today.

