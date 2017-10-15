Police identified the suspect of an August gast station shooting as 26-year-old Matthew Jessie Chappel and are asking the public's help in tracking him down. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting death of another man in a gas station parking lot on Detroit's west side.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Matthew Jessie Chappel and are asking the public's help in tracking him down.

The shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 16 at 8 mile and Ward. Police say the suspect and the 25-year-old victim had been involved in an argument at the gas station when the suspect fired shots, hitting the victim, and escaping in a dark Ford Explorer. Police said the victim, who they did not name, had been in critical condition but recently died.

Police are also looking for three other “persons of interest” in their investigation of the shooting death.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wY8AVv