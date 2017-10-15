Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A man was struck by a car and killed Saturday night in a hit and run on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The man was walking south on Van Dyke around 11 p.m. when he was struck in the road near Maywood. The driver fled the scene.

Police are trying to identify the victim, who they say was a black male between 55 and 60 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840.

