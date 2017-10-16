Detroit Drives Degrees logo (Photo: Detroit Regional Chamber Foundation)

Detroit – The Kresge Foundation announced a $450,000 grant Monday to the Detroit Regional Chamber Foundation for a campaign to increase the number of Metro Detroit residents with college degrees.

According to Michigan’s Center for Educational Performance and Information, 73 percent of southeast Michigan high school graduates enroll in college within 12 months but only 35 percent earn a degree or credential within six years.

“The Kresge Foundation’s grant allows the Chamber to both develop and implement a strategic blueprint to bolster postsecondary attainment throughout the region,” Sandy Baruah, chamber president and CEO, said in a statement.

The chamber’s Detroit Drives Degrees program, started in 2015, aims to increase college attendance and graduation.

“We want to help Detroit fulfill its workforce needs using its own homegrown talent,” said Rip Rapson, president and CEO of the Kresge Foundation. “Detroiters are hungry for the opportunity to get to work, and this initiative will help ensure they’re equipped with the skills, education and credentials required to do just that.:

Over the next three years, the chamber and the Detroit Drives Degrees Leadership Council will set regional improvement goals and track progress toward meeting them.

