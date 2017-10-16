Detroit — More than 30 Detroit-area black men will be honored for their efforts to help other African American men through mentorship, workshops and scholarships.

Workshops with young men are scheduled Tuesday morning at Cass Technical High School in Detroit. That will be followed by a suit drive and reception at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

It’s all part of The Made Man national corporate and community initiative. Honorees include Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit city councilmen James Tate and Andre Spivey, and state senator and Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II.

Organizers say commitments for 100 suits already have been received and will go to men to use on job interviews. Some will be donated to Focus: HOPE, which provides educational programs and job training.

