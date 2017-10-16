Buy Photo Detroit squad car (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Charges have been authorized against a 21-year-old Detroit man in connection with an attempted sexual assault in a casino parking garage, officials said Monday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it has authorized a charge of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct against Cortez Demar Bender.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charge in court Monday.

If convicted, he could face between five years and 10 years in prison.

Police accuse Bender of following a 29-year-old woman from inside the Greektown Casino to its parking garage and attempted to sexually assault her at 10 p.m. last Thursday.

The woman fought off the attacker and screamed, prompting him to flee on foot.

With help from the casino's security officers, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Bender and arrested him Saturday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yrRnoU