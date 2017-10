Honesty Hinton is a black female 6 years old, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen on Sunday October 15 at 7pm in the 15800 block of Stout. She is believed to be with her non custodial mother, Anira Ready, black female, 27. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police are searching for Honesty Hinton, a 6-year-old who was last seen on Sunday in the 15800 block of Stout.

Honesty is believed to be with her noncustodial mother, Anira Ready, 27.

Honesty is an African-American girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is asked to call 911 or (313) 596-1616.

