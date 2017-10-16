Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot near Palmer Park in Detroit early Monday morning.

The shooting took place about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Covington and Third Avenue, which is near Palmer Park, just west of Woodward and north of McNichols on the city's west side.

The victim was outside when a blue car drove by, and a black male with braids pulled out a gun and started shooting, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of Detroit Police Department's media relations office.

The blue car then fled.

The victim was in serious condition at last report. Police are investigating the shooting.

