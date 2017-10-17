A 14-year-old was shot in downtown Detroit on Tuesday night, police said.
The victim, a male, was with others youths when he was shot about 10:15 p.m. in the ankle at Grand River and Washington by someone in the group, police said.
The shooter remained on the loose after fleeing the scene at Grand River and Washington, police said.
A building was taped off a section of the 1200 block of Washington as police conducted their investigation. A fire truck along with four patrol cars also were at the scene. The sidewalk where the shooting took place was closed off to pedestrians.
The victim was transported by the Fire Department to the hospital. His condition was unknown.
A group of males were gathered at the site when a fight broke out, a Detroit police spokeswoman said. “One opened fire and the 14 year old was struck,” said Officer Jennifer Moreno.
