Soul Devils Motorcycle Club. (Photo: Google Maps)

A man and a woman were both wounded after exchanging gunfire at a motorcycle club on Detroit's west side, police said.

It was about 6 a.m. Tuesday when police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the Soul Devil's Motorcycle Club on the 13400 block of Plymouth Road, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of the media office for Detroit Police Department.

When police arrived, a 23-year-old woman met them outside. She'd suffered a gunshot graze wound to her face and said it happened at a shootout with an armed man who was still inside. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital for medical attention.

A barricaded gunman situation was declared. But there was no barricaded gunman, as police found about two hours later when a man matching the description of the suspect, who'd himself been shot in the hand, turned up at an area hospital. He'd been privately conveyed there; police don't yet know when or by whom.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Elven Barren told reporters at the scene there was a party at the club and that both of the shooters were intoxicated. An argument could have started when the man allegedly propositioned the woman for sex, Barren said.

The man, who has violations for trespassing and marijuana possession but no violent convictions, was taken into custody, Barren said.

Police continue to investigate.

