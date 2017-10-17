Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man was shot in the leg and had to drive himself to the hospital late Monday night after exiting a liquor store on Detroit's east side, police said.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was leaving a liquor store at Hayes, just north of East Outer Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

A man outside the store tried to wave the victim over to him, but he declined to come over. At that point, the man described only as a black male wearing a black hoodie, shot him in his leg.

The victim was able to drive himself to an area hospital. Police are investigating and trying to locate the shooter. The victim was listed in stable condition.

