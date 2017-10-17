Buy Photo A Shinola watch company worker stole hundreds of timepieces and sold them on the black market, according to federal court records. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A Shinola watch company worker stole hundreds of timepieces and sold them on the black market, according to federal court records.

Judith Walker was charged in federal court with wire fraud Thursday because she sent a text message while negotiating the sale of a stolen Shinola watch, prosecutors allege.

The criminal case involves a one-time model employee who was featured in media coverage about the company’s Detroit operations and efforts to hire residents.

“Tell your boy I have another pink one with the diamond regular $2800 his price 1100,” Walker texted to a prospective buyer on Dec. 27, 2016, according to federal court records.

Walker, whose age and hometown were not immediately available, was charged in a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected. There was no defense lawyer listed in Walker’s court file.

Walker’s theft dates to 2015 and continued through January, prosecutors allege.

She created a scheme to defraud Shinola that involved stealing hundreds of watches. Walker resold the watches and kept the money, according to the court records.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

(313) 222-2486

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xL1zqA